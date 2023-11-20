This Thanksgiving, let's appreciate those who can't be at the table

This week we set aside a day to be thankful for things. WFAE’s Tommy Tomlinson, in his "On My Mind" commentary, says we should remember to be thankful for people who keep the world spinning while we celebrate.

This year, for Thanksgiving, maybe we should thank a lot of folks we’ll probably never meet.

Thanks to the people who provided all the food for our table. Thanks to the farmers who bet their futures every year on the whims of the weather. Thanks to the migrant workers and immigrants who do the most backbreaking and sometimes dangerous jobs — processing our turkeys, picking our green beans, digging our potatoes, shucking our corn. Somebody up north somewhere has culled cranberries from a bog, however that’s done. Thanks to them, too.

Thanks to the people who have to work a holiday shift. Thanks to the cops and soldiers and factory workers. Thanks to the pilots and flight attendants and bus drivers. Thanks to the cashiers at the convenience stores where we dash on Thanksgiving Day when somebody runs out of Marlboro Reds and Coke Zeros.

Thanks to the hospital workers. There are families who spend Thanksgiving Day in a waiting room somewhere, hanging on to a loved one, and someone will be there to give them care and comfort. Thanks to the doctors and nurses and orderlies and chaplains.

Thanks to all the caretakers at the nursing homes and senior centers, making sure that everyone is safe and warm. Thanks to those who will spend the day making sure that our neighbors on the streets are as comfortable as they can be.

Thanks to the truck drivers who will spend Thanksgiving night in the back of their cab by the side of the road somewhere.

Thanks to the people making sure our lights come on and our water runs, and there’s gas in the line when we click on the stove. Thanks to the ones who get the call when a power line goes down or a tree falls in the street.

Thanks to the ballplayers and coaches and referees who give us games to watch before we fall asleep in front of the TV. Thanks who those who hold the balloons in the Macy’s parade.

Thanks to the people at your favorite radio station, whatever that might be, for keeping you company 24/7.

None of us get through this world alone. There is a web of humanity that keeps our society together, and on days like Thanksgiving, some give a little extra so the rest of us can enjoy the day. Maybe you are in one of those families where you go around the table and say what you’re thankful for. This year, it’s worth taking a moment to thank the ones who are on the clock instead of at the table.