Brad Harvey.PNG

Brad Harvey

Community Advisory Board member

Brad Harvey is the owner of Brad Harvey Creative, a video production company serving the Charlotte area. He is also a former Emmy Award winning television news Anchor, Reporter, and Documentarian, having worked in several media markets over the last four decades, including Cleveland and Kansas City.

Brad is a former Executive Board Member of the Mooresville-South Iredell Chamber of Commerce, and has served on the boards of several profit organizations.

An Ohio native, he now lives in Mooresville with his Wife Kim, son Chase, and daughter Tessa. A dedicated NPR junkie, Brad also enjoys hiking in the mountains, tennis, and P.G. Wodehouse.