Chris Cicoletti is a Managing Director within U.S. Bank’s Credit Fixed Income Group where he leads a team that is responsible for the origination and underwriting of investment grade corporate debt. In this capacity, his industry responsibilities span the insurance, health care, technology, transportation and general industrial service sectors.

Prior to joining U.S. Bank in 2009, Chris spent three years at Wachovia/Wells Fargo and nearly ten years at Pacific Life Insurance Company where he led a group responsible for the institutional distribution of various credit related products. Chris graduated from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, where he majored in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance.

In 2006, Chris, his wife Michelle, and their two daughters moved to Charlotte from Southern California. In Southern California, Chris and his wife were avid listeners of KCRW and KPCC. Now in Charlotte, their interest in public radio is shared by their teenage daughters – the whole family follows the news and human-interest stories produced by WFAE and NPR.