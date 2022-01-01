Diamond Vences is WFAE's Advancement Associate and part of the Membership team. She enjoys collaborating with donors and community partners to expand the work and impact of WFAE via broadcasting on-air fundraising campaigns.

Prior to WFAE, Diamond was employed with PBS North Carolina as an Associate Producer in the Children's Media and Education Department.

Diamond is a Charlotte native, and received a B.A. in Media and Technology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.