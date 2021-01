Diana Quarry lives in Waxhaw and is of counsel with Morrison & Foerster LLP. She has extensive experience in commercial real estate, representing lenders, developers, landlords and tenants across the United States, with bar admissions to practice in both New York and North Carolina.

Quarry has degrees from Cornell University and recognition in 2018 as Charlotte’s 40 Under 40. She just completed her term of service on the board of ATHENA International.