Gabriella Champman

Gabriella Chapman is the regional training manager for The YMCA of Greater Charlotte and a transplant to the Queen City by way of Los Angeles, CA.

Having grown up in a military family, she has called many states and cities home and has also spent time living abroad. She holds a BA in Communication from the University of Colorado at Boulder and a Masters in Human Development from Pacific Oaks College in Pasadena, CA. Gabriella began her career in education and leadership development at the Center for Creative Leadership in Greensboro, N.C. where she deepened her desire for connecting people to their passion and potential as leaders.

Over the 20 year timespan of her career, she has worked in various capacities within non-profit, higher education and community organizations to support the growth, access, and advancement of individuals, from children to adults. Here in Charlotte, she first made her connections to the community through her role at Central Piedmont Community College developing and running their Presidential Scholars Program. In her current position with the Y, she is responsible for providing leadership development trainings for her Y colleagues across North and South Carolina and parts of Western Virginia.

In her spare time, Gabriella restores and rebuilds old furniture and other DIY projects, cultivates her pottery practice, and enjoys road trips to explore the beautiful landscapes of North Carolina and beyond.