Glenn Stewart

Glenn serves as Managing Director and Head of Syndicate for SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. He is responsible for the Fixed Income and Equity Syndicate Functions as well as the Loan Sales and Loan Trading Desk.

Prior to joining SunTrust in June 2011, Glenn spent 18 years at Bank of America. During his time at Bank of America he held a variety of leadership positions including Managing Director-GWIM Market Risk Executive, Managing Director-Head of US Loan Syndications, and Managing Director–Head of US Loan Syndicate/Leverage Loan Syndicate.

Glenn holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics Degree from Rutgers College-Rutgers University and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting and Finance from University of Pittsburgh’s Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business. He was also recognized by Treasury and Risk Management Magazine as one of the “100 Most Influential People in Finance”.

