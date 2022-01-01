James Holt is in the membership department as Senior Advancement Associate and comes to WFAE with a radio background covering 30+ years as on-air talent (winning nine CMA and ACM awards), producer, fundraising account rep, social media and marketing coordinator, audio production assistant and more. He is excited to help WFAE grow in any way possible.

James comes back to his home state after working in the Greensboro, Atlanta and Knoxville radio markets. James has also joined WFAE’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee to help our reach to the LGBTQ+ community. In his free time, James enjoys playing and watching sports, traveling, attending concerts and festivals and seeing the latest Marvel movies.