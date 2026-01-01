James Holt is a native of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and a graduate of Western Carolina University. His radio career has taken him to stations in Atlanta, Georgia and Knoxville, Tennessee before bringing him to WFAE in 2022.

After previously serving on WFAE’s membership team, James returned as Operations Manager. In that role, he helps keep the station running smoothly behind the scenes by coordinating programming, managing broadcast operations, supporting fund drives, and making sure the shows you hear each day air accurately and on schedule.

When he’s not at WFAE, James can usually be found DJ’ing at local clubs, weddings, and other events. He also enjoys discovering new coffee shops, catching the latest movies, playing kickball, working out, and attending concerts. A lifelong Carolina Panthers fan, James has been a season ticket holder since the team’s inaugural season, giving him deep roots in and a lasting connection to the Charlotte community.

Favorite show on WFAE: Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!