Jen Ames Stewart, Ph.D.

Dr. Stuart is currently a professor of marketing and the Associate Vice Chancellor of University Communications for UNC Charlotte. In this role, she provides strategic leadership and oversight for internal communications, media relations, marketing and branding, creative services, public relations, media relations, broadcast/digital communications, executive communications, and crisis communications.

Jen joined UNC Charlotte in 2013, as an assistant professor of marketing in the Belk College of Business. She has taught courses in the DBA, MBA, and undergraduate business programs. Her research has been published in leading academic journals including the Journal of Marketing Research, the Journal of the Academy of Marketing Science, and Marketing Letters. Her paper, Valuing Customers, was recognized with both the William O’Dell and the Paul E. Green awards, annual awards given to research that has made the most significant, long-term contribution to marketing theory, methodology, and/or practice. More recently, she served as Associate Dean for Graduate and Executive Programs for the Belk College of Business.

Jen has extensive industry experience previously holding senior leadership roles in brand management, strategy and innovation, and general management with organizations including Bayer, Novartis, and Hershey. She currently serves on the board of directors for Wikoff Color Corporation and was previously board chair for Youth Development Initiatives, a Charlotte based non-profit. Jen earned masters and doctoral degrees from Columbia University and masters and undergraduate degrees from the University of Pittsburgh.