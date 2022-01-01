Rev. Dr. John Cleghorn is minister and head of staff at Caldwell Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. He began in ministry in 2007 at Caldwell after 25 years in the private sector, as a reporter at The Charlotte Observer and in various publics policy and communications roles at Bank of America, where he retired early as a senior vice president. He is married to Kelly, and they have two adult daughters. His first book Resurrecting Church: Where Justice and Diversity Meet Radical Welcome and Healing Hope, was published in 2021 (Fortress Press).