John CleghornBoard of Directors
Rev. Dr. John Cleghorn is minister and head of staff at Caldwell Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. He began in ministry in 2007 at Caldwell after 25 years in the private sector, as a reporter at The Charlotte Observer and in various publics policy and communications roles at Bank of America, where he retired early as a senior vice president. He is married to Kelly, and they have two adult daughters. His first book Resurrecting Church: Where Justice and Diversity Meet Radical Welcome and Healing Hope, was published in 2021 (Fortress Press).