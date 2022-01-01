Judith Schindler

Rabbi Judy Schindler is an activist, author, professor, rabbi, mother, and wife.

Rabbi Schindler is the Sklut Professor of Jewish Studies and Director of the Stan Greenspon Holocaust and Social Justice Education Center at Queens University of Charlotte. She was named Rabbi Emerita of Temple Beth El in Charlotte, North Carolina, after serving as Senior Rabbi from 2003-2016 and as Associate Rabbi from 1998-2003. She graduated magna cum laude from Tufts University and received her master’s and ordination from the Hebrew Union College where she is currently pursuing a doctoral degree focused on interfaith relations.

Judy has served on many Charlottes non-profit boards over the past 23 years. She led the creation of four social justice documentaries, contributed chapters and articles to more than a dozen books and journals, and co-authored a book on recharging congregations through civic engagement. She was a 2017-2018 contributing columnist for the Charlotte Observer and delivered a TEDx Charlotte talk in 2018 entitled “Mastering the Art of Loving your Neighbor.” Among the many awards she has received, Rabbi Schindler was named Charlotte Woman of the Year in 2011.