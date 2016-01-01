Ms. Kathleen Price is currently the Head of Compliance Transformation and Strategy for Ally Financial, with a focus on creating transparency, designing for simplicity and identifying innovations that deliver better risk solutions for the company. This includes an initiative to integrate compliance and risk processes into a single platform with greater data integrity, efficiency and effectiveness. She was previously the Wholesale Credit Transformation Executive at Bank of America and the Chief Operating Officer for the Global Commercial Bank at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Kathleen has been significantly involved in women’s initiatives throughout her career, emphasizing equal opportunities, the importance of mentoring and a commitment to personal authenticity. Kathleen received her MBA from Wake Forest University and an undergraduate degree in Economics from Villanova University.

In addition to her career responsibilities, Kathleen has served on several non-profit boards in the Charlotte area and is working to raise two teenaged girls and their pre-teen brother to respect themselves and others and to recognize that facts really do matter!