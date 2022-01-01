© 2022 WFAE
Shepard.png

Kristoffer Shepard

Board of Directors

Kris Shepard is Senior Vice President, Clinical Enterprise Development for Atrium Health, where he provides strategic oversight of physician affiliation opportunities. A graduate of the University of Virginia School of Law, Kris practiced law with Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson in Charlotte before joining Atrium Health legal department in 2008 and transitioning into his current leadership role in 2021.

Kris also earned a PhD in history from Emory University, and Bachelor of Arts in history and education from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is the author of Rationing Justice, a study of legal aid lawyers during and after the Civil Rights Movement in the South, and also co-edited a collection of speeches by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., titled A Call to Conscience, while working at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Papers Project at Emory and Stanford University.