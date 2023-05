Laura is part of the donor relations and membership team as the Mid-Level Gift Officer. She previously served as Executive Director at Actor's Theatre of Charlotte. She moved to Charlotte in 2016 following a career as a union stage manager in Minneapolis, MN.

Laura continues to volunteer with and support performing arts organizations, and also serves on the board of The Center for Children at the Vine. She proud to be an avid NPR and WFAE listener and sustainer.