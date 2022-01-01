Lecia Shockley has been an educator with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools since 1999. Her 20+ years in the elementary classroom now inform her work in curriculum development and teacher support. She has been a National Board Certified teacher since 2010 and was the 2014 CMS Teacher of the Year. She is a member of the 2011 class of the Teaching Fellows Institute and continues to serve on their Alumni Council. Since 2016 she has participated as a fellow and leader with the Charlotte Teacher Institute. She has actively engaged in CMS’s and CTI’s work in the areas of race, bias, power, and equity - including participate in the grand opening of EJI's Legacy Museum and the Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama.