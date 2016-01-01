Paul Freestone retired in 2018 after 23 years with Stryker Corporation, a Fortune 250 Medical Device Manufacturer. His leadership roles in the United States and Hong Kong focused on Engineering, Operations, and Quality Assurance.

Prior to his 23 years with Stryker, Paul served as a junior officer on the USS Seahorse submarine for four years with an additional three years stationed in Charleston, SC. He is a graduate of Duke University and believes he is likely the only person to have ridden a bicycle at the North Pole.

Paul and his wife Holly have three children and spend most of their time in Davidson, NC. In addition to his role on the WFAE board, Paul is engaged with the Davidson Lands Conservancy, is a Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation Commissioner, is a World Bicycle Relief ambassador, and spends time with Duke University.