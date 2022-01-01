Robert Keith

Rob Keith possesses many years of successfully packaging and selling millions of dollars in sponsorships and media for properties and events. He started his career selling TV, radio, print and signage sponsorships for the LA Lakers and LA Kings, winning 2 NBA Championships with the Lakers, and then went on to sell nationally for TBS and TNT. He has been VP, Sponsorships and Business Development for the Seattle Supersonics, Tampa Bay Lightning and for Richard Petty Motorsports. Rob also sold sponsorships and digital activations for Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

Rob was also a partner in a full service ad and PR agency in Tampa and ran his own sports and entertainment consulting practice here in Charlotte working with such clients as Cirque du Soleil.