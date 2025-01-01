Rubie Britt-Height joins is WFAE's director of community engagement and partnerships. Britt-Height formerly served as the director of community relations at the Mint Museum She is a graduate of Hampton University with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications and started her professional career in journalism.

“I’m excited and honored to join WFAE 90.7," Britt-Height said. "Its mission and vision are a reflection of who I am and what I’m passionate about, inspiring, enriching, informing and being part of a community grounded in a shared humanity. My career, and community and civic engagement, parallel with what WFAE does daily. We both are conduits to help enrich our communities.