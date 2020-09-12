D. Scott Anderson is a business-focused attorney who delivers practical solutions for his clients. Scott listens to his clients’ goals and starts with those in mind. A strategic thinker, he regularly works with private equity principals, business owners and management teams to help them chart efficient paths through transactions, commercial negotiations and board-level decisions.

Scott leads executives and deal teams on major transactions and advises businesses as general outside counsel on a daily basis. He has particular depth in technology-enabled business services, education, financial technology, engineering and other professional services. A former management consultant in the payment systems industry, Scott also regularly works with Queen City FinTech and the Charlotte FinTech Hub.

An Eagle Scout, Scott is actively engaged in the Charlotte community on local, national and international levels. In addition to serving on the WFAE board, he previously served on the boards of Bright Blessings and Regent Schools of the Carolinas. Scott is also the lay leader of the global mission teams at Myers Park Presbyterian Church. He has worked with refugees in Budapest, Hungary and currently coordinates outreach team efforts in Congo, Cuba, El Salvador, Hungary and Uganda. Scott is a member of the inaugural class of the North Carolina Pro Bono Honor Society.