Romney: Obama Win 'Possibly But Not Likely'

GUY RAZ, HOST:

Let's go to the Romney campaign now, where we find our Ari Shapiro. He's in Ohio with the candidate. Ari, give us a rundown of Governor Romney's plans going forward, now until Tuesday.

ARI SHAPIRO, BYLINE: Well, I did a quick calculation. This weekend's itinerary includes 5,000 miles, seven states, eight rallies. Moving forward today, we started in Iowa. Now, we're in Ohio, where actually we saw Air Force Two - Joe Biden, the vice president's plane - on the tarmac. We go on this afternoon to Pennsylvania, Virginia, and then spend the night in Florida. Tomorrow, it's another - just as many stops, just as many miles, winding up with an 11 p.m. final Monday night rally, in New Hampshire.

RAZ: Ari, he's going to be campaigning all the way down to the wire; all the way until Election Day, basically.

SHAPIRO: That's right. This is a pace that he has never kept up before. He's giving the same message he has for the last couple of days; of bipartisanship, of change from day one. One of his aides, Kevin Madden, was asked on the plane to sort of reconcile those two message - how do you reach out to Democrats when on day one, you pledge to repeal Obamacare? Kevin Madden's answer was, effectively, elections have consequences. And if the governor wins, this is what he's promised to do, and this is what he's going to do.

RAZ: Ari, yesterday on the program, you talked about how there was a feeling of nostalgia on the campaign; that it's coming to an end. What about a sense of impending victory - are they feeling it?

SHAPIRO: Well, they're trying to project a lot of optimism. But when you look at the poll numbers, every state where Romney is campaigning today, has President Obama either in the lead or tied. He's campaigning - Governor Romney's campaigning in states like Virginia and Florida, where they would've really liked to lock up those places a long time ago. But the fact is, they are really on offense here trying to make up for polls where they are not in the lead right now.

RAZ: That's NPR's Ari Shapiro, who's been covering the Romney campaign. Stay with NPR to hear more of Scott and Ari's reporting, over the coming days. Ari, thank you.

SHAPIRO: You're welcome. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.