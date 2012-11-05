© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Where's The Oddest Place To Vote? Let's Take a Poll

By Lauren Rock
Published November 5, 2012 at 11:07 AM EST
1 of 12  — Party room at a bowling alley, Philadelphia, May 19, 2009
Party room at a bowling alley, Philadelphia, May 19, 2009
2 of 12  — Laundromat, Chicago, March 20, 2012
Laundromat, Chicago, March 20, 2012
3 of 12  — Roller skating rink, Philadelphia, Nov. 4, 2008
Roller skating rink, Philadelphia, Nov. 4, 2008
4 of 12  — Vietnamese restaurant, Philadelphia, Nov. 4, 2008
Vietnamese restaurant, Philadelphia, Nov. 4, 2008
5 of 12  — Mummers Museum, Philadelphia, May 18, 2010
Mummers Museum, Philadelphia, May 18, 2010
6 of 12  — Swedish-American Museum, Chicago, March 20, 2012
Swedish-American Museum, Chicago, March 20, 2012
7 of 12  — Bowling alley, Chicago, March 20, 2012
Bowling alley, Chicago, March 20, 2012
8 of 12  — Barber shop, Philadelphia, Nov. 4, 2008
Barber shop, Philadelphia, Nov. 4, 2008
9 of 12  — Auto repair shop, Philadelphia, Nov. 4, 2008
Auto repair shop, Philadelphia, Nov. 4, 2008
10 of 12  — Mexican paleteria, Chicago, March 20, 2012
Mexican paleteria, Chicago, March 20, 2012
11 of 12  — Marine supply and repair shop, Chicago, March 20, 2012
Marine supply and repair shop, Chicago, March 20, 2012
12 of 12  — Pool hall and bar, Chicago, March 20, 2012
Pool hall and bar, Chicago, March 20, 2012

Typically, when you think of a polling place, you imagine community centers, churches, schools and gymnasiums, right? But imagine casting your ballot in a laundromat or skating rink.

Since 2008, Philadelphia-based photographer and political junkie Ryan Donnell has been documenting unexpected polling places — in his project " Behind the Curtain."

It started when, during the 2008 election, he was sent to vote at an Italian social club in south Philly. He then got in touch with the registrar's office and weeded through location lists looking for other polling-place oddities.

"When I go through the lists of places and see elementary schools, I disregard them," he said on the phone. "Most of America votes at an elementary school, but [at] the Church of Scientology? Now that is something different."

He has also found himself at bakeries, bars, skating rinks, barber shops and funeral homes. The purpose of the project, he says, is to take a look at American democracy — and the way America votes.

"It turned out that the images were a great representation of the diversity in our country," he says.

The series isn't limited to Philadelphia. Donnell has also shot images in Chicago — and during this year's presidential election, he will be photographing polling places in Los Angeles.

"It's personal to me," he said. "I love politics, democracy, and I love this country."

So where will you vote this year?

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Politics
Lauren Rock