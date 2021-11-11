© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Madison Cawthorn announces he'll run for reelection in a new district that includes part of Mecklenburg

WFAE | By WFAE
Published November 11, 2021 at 7:54 PM EST
Madison Cawthorn
Gage Skidmore
/
Flickr
Rep. Madison Cawthorn said that suicide attempts rose for children and teens in the past year, and said masking played a part. Was he accurate?

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn announced Thursday that he is changing congressional districts.

Cawthorn, a first-term Republican representative, said in a video posted to Twitter that he will run for reelection in North Carolina's newly redrawn 13th Congressional District. That district runs from Western North Carolina to include a part of western Mecklenburg County.

Cawthorn currently represents North Carolina's 14th Congressional District.

“We now have a new district and as it stands the lines have split my constituents,” Cawthorn said in the video. “My house is almost directly on the line of separation between the 13th and 14th congressional districts and now half the counties in the new district are counties I represent.”

Sign up for our weekly politics newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Tags

PoliticsMadison Cawthorn
WFAE
See stories by WFAE