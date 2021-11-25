Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles announces she'll run for reelection in 2022

In a Thanksgiving Day video posted on Twitter on Thursday, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles announced that she will run for reelection in 2022.

"I'm so proud of our community for all of the good works that we're doing (in) jobs and housing and so much more," she said. "I also want to let you to know, and I ask for your support, I'm going to run for reelection in 2022."

Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours! I ask for your support as I run for re-election in 2022. Happy Holidays! #cltpol pic.twitter.com/HMoAiRGtg6 — Mayor Vi Lyles (@ViLyles) November 25, 2021

Lyles first was elected mayor in 2017. She was reelected in 2019 with 77% of the vote. Before she became mayor, Lyles served two terms on the Charlotte City Council.