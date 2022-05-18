14% of Mecklenburg County voters cast ballots in the May 17 primary

About 14% of Mecklenburg County's registered voters cast ballots in the May 17 primary. That was slightly better than expected for the off-year primary and could signal that voters are "still interested in getting out and participating," said county elections director Michael Dickerson.

Altogether, about 109,279 Mecklenburg County voters cast ballots in the primary. That's about 30,000 more than voted in the 2018 primary, which is better than expected

Mecklenburg County has a total of 781,598 registered voters.

Statewide, about 20% of registered voters turned out for the midterm primaries, which is close to the state's record set in 2001 when 21% of voters cast ballots in that year's midterm primaries.

North Carolina voters in this year's primary split evenly with about 50% voting on either Democratic or Republican tickets. A small percentage voted on nonpartisan tickets.

Statewide, about 59% of voters cast ballots on the day of the primary, 39% voted at early voting sites and about 2% voted by mail.

Elsewhere in the Charlotte region, Cabarrus and Gaston Counties saw a voter turnout of 16%. Union County had a turnout of 15%, and Rowan County's turnout topped 20%.

Iredell County had an 18% voter turnout, and Lincoln County saw 19% turnout.