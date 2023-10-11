GOP criticizes some NC Democrats who didn't vote on 'unequivocal support' for Israel

Two Republican-led resolutions to support Israel against the terrorist group Hamas in the General Assembly led to sharp disputes between lawmakers, as the GOP criticized Democrats who declined to support the measures.

In response, Democrats said Republicans were playing politics with the issue and that they did not want to support resolutions calling for more violence.

Republicans in the House on Tuesday proposed a resolution to offer “full and unequivocal support of Israel financially and otherwise for as long as it takes for Israel to bring justice in light of the unprovoked attacks on innocent Israeli civilians.”

The resolution passed 104-0.

Four Democrats in the 120-member House had excused absences. And 12 Democrats did not vote.

Republican Erin Pare’ of Wake County, who is running for Congress, said the 12 Democrats chose to “turn their back and walk out in shame" as she spoke on the House floor in support of the resolution. She said their decision to not vote sent a “terrible message to the people of Israel.”

Diamond Staton Williams of Cabarrus County is one of the 12 who didn’t vote.

In a statement to WFAE, she said, “I represent a district with families who have loved ones on both sides of this conflict. I absolutely condemn the cruelty displayed by Hamas. After leaning into my faith and remaining in prayer, a decision to endorse more violence was something I was not led to.”

House members John Autry and Nasif Majeed of Mecklenburg also didn’t vote. Autry declined to comment on the resolution.

Majeed said the language in the resolution for unequivocal support was problematic and he said all sides must work for peace.

“People of faith — Christians, Muslims and Jews — they can make it happen,” he said. “The people of faith want an end to terrorism and oppression that has fueled for decades this geographical political war.”

Democrat Julie von Haefen of Wake County, who didn’t vote, wrote on social media that she condemns the “terrorist attacks” but accused Republican House Speaker Tim Moore of using the resolution as a distraction from GOP election bills that she said are damaging democracy.

State Senate Republicans also criticized four Democratic Senate members - including Mujtaba Mohammed of Mecklenburg - for not signing a statement supporting Israel and condemning Hamas.

Sen. Graig Meyer of Orange County also didn’t sign the statement. He said on social media that he condemns the recent attack by “terrorist group Hamas and all forms of violence.”

He added, “I am a state legislator and we are elected to govern on state and local issues, not weigh in on foreign affairs.”