North Carolina 'Republicans for Harris' group launches

A new state chapter of "Republicans for Harris" aims to reach out to Republican voters in North Carolina who might vote against former President Donald Trump.

The Harris campaign hopes to keep North Carolina competitive — and maybe even flip it — in the 2024 election.

The group comprises several former political figures, including former state Supreme Court Justice Bob Orr, former Mecklenburg County GOP board member Michael Tucker and former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan.

During a press conference, Tucker said that forming a group like this in North Carolina is a tough task in this political environment.

"It's not an easy thing to do to be able to stand up to Donald Trump and ... deal with some of ... the threats and the political violence that, that we're seeing across the board. Right, if we all take a considerable amount of personal risk in order to be able to do this. But, that's a big part of it," he said.

Tucker said Trump’s comments to the media such as questioning Vice President Kamala Harris’s race during a panel last week further alienates prospective voters.

