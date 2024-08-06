© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

North Carolina 'Republicans for Harris' group launches

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published August 6, 2024 at 7:48 AM EDT

A new state chapter of "Republicans for Harris" aims to reach out to Republican voters in North Carolina who might vote against former President Donald Trump.

The Harris campaign hopes to keep North Carolina competitive — and maybe even flip it — in the 2024 election.

The group comprises several former political figures, including former state Supreme Court Justice Bob Orr, former Mecklenburg County GOP board member Michael Tucker and former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan.

During a press conference, Tucker said that forming a group like this in North Carolina is a tough task in this political environment.

"It's not an easy thing to do to be able to stand up to Donald Trump and ... deal with some of ... the threats and the political violence that, that we're seeing across the board. Right, if we all take a considerable amount of personal risk in order to be able to do this. But, that's a big part of it," he said.

Tucker said Trump’s comments to the media such as questioning Vice President Kamala Harris’s race during a panel last week further alienates prospective voters.
Politics
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.