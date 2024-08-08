Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio announces retirement

Longtime Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio said Thursday that she'll retire at the start of the next fiscal year, in July 2025.

She informed the county commissioners in closed session at Wednesday night's meeting.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve the residents and employees of Mecklenburg County,” said Diorio, in a statement. “When I took this role, I wanted to make sure the County was always at the table to discuss issues, find solutions, and improve lives for our residents. I have always believed that to serve our community, we must be bold and have a vision of how things could be. We needed to see what is possible, and how best to help people.”

She has been the county manager since 2013, and was Mecklenburg County's first female manager. She had previously served as the county's chief financial officer since 2007.

The county will begin a search for her replacement, commission Chairman George Dunlap said.