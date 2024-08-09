© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte says it plans to move forward on transit sales tax

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published August 9, 2024 at 6:00 PM EDT

Managers of the city of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County and five of the six county towns said Friday that they have finished writing a bill to create a new transit authority…and to possibly raise the countywide sales tax by one-cent to pay for transportation improvements.

In a statement, the managers said they will ask elected officials in each governing body to pass resolutions supporting the authority and tax increase.

Republican lawmakers would have to approve the bill. Mecklenburg voters would then decide in a referendum on whether to raise the sales tax. That could come in November 2025.

WFAE has reported earlier that the bill would only allow 40% of the new sales tax money to be spent on rail transit; 40% would be spent on roads and 20 % on buses.

On Monday, Matthews’ town board plans to vote on a resolution opposing the new tax. Leaders there are upset the plans for light rail to the east have been swapped out for a bus line to Matthews.
Politics
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison