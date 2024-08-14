Charlotte plans to buy Red Line tracks next month

Charlotte City Council members got an update Tuesday evening on the long-delayed Red Line commuter train to Lake Norman.

City officials said they have an agreement to buy the O Line freight tracks from Norfolk Southern. Council members are scheduled to vote on the purchase Sept. 9.

Ed McKinney, who is the city’s point person for the transportation plan, said the agreement has been a long time coming.

"The point here and take the big picture and step back and in more than 20 years of trying to get access to the O line, it’s been a commitment of the plan, of the city, of the MTC to have access, this is an unprecedented opportunity at this point," he said.

The city hasn’t said how much it will spend to buy the line.