NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte refines affordable housing bond plans

WFAE | By Ely Portillo
Published August 15, 2024 at 12:49 PM EDT

Charlotte City Council is refining plans for the city’s $100 million affordable housing bond referendum this November. The bond money would be the largest-ever single infusion into the city’s Housing Trust Fund. But Charlotte Director of Housing and Neighborhood Services Rebecca Heafner told council members Wednesday that the city will still have to prioritize its spending.

"$100 million will only go so far. So this is an effort to to identify some priority populations that the city's housing investment could serve," she said.

To make the money go as far as possible, the city plans call for giving priority to people vulnerable to displacement, and to housing developments that include services like job training for residents. If voters say yes in November, the spending would include $35 million dollars for new rental housing, $25 million dollars for new home ownership support, $9 million for homeless shelters and supportive housing and $14 million for preserving and rehabbing aging apartments.
Politics
Ely Portillo
Ely Portillo has worked as a journalist in Charlotte for over a decade. Before joining WFAE, he worked at the UNC Charlotte Urban Institute and the Charlotte Observer.
See stories by Ely Portillo