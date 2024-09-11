© 2024 WFAE

Kamala Harris is coming to Charlotte on Thursday. Get ready for traffic disruptions.

Published September 11, 2024 at 12:33 PM EDT

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are warning drivers to expect major delays Thursday afternoon into the evening due to Vice President Kamala Harris' visit. She's expected to hold a rally at Bojangles Coliseum at around 4:30 pm Thursday.

Police say there will be delays and road closures around the airport, I-77, I-277 and Independence Boulevard between 2:30 and 7 pm.

The event will be Harris' first campaign rally since Tuesday night's debate against Republican candidate Donald Trump. With polls showing North Carolina's presidential race neck-and-neck, both campaigns have ramped up their focus on the state. Trump visited Charlotte last week to address the Fraternal Order of Police's national board, and also held a rally this summer at Bojangles Coliseum.

After her Charlotte stop, Harris is heading to Greensboro for a nighttime campaign rally.

