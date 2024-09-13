Sen. Tillis calls out Laura Loomer as 'crazy conspiracist'

North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis is weighing in on a tiff that’s dividing Donald Trump’s supporters. On Friday, he said on social media that far-right activist Laura Loomer is a QUOTE “crazy conspiracy theorist who regularly argues disgusting garbage," and said her tirades hurt Trump.

Loomer has become close to Trump and joined him on the campaign trail recently, but some of Trump’s other supporters have called her out for racist comments and 9/11 conspiracy theories she’s made.