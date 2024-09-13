© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Sen. Tillis calls out Laura Loomer as 'crazy conspiracist'

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published September 13, 2024 at 2:35 PM EDT

North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis is weighing in on a tiff that’s dividing Donald Trump’s supporters. On Friday, he said on social media that far-right activist Laura Loomer is a QUOTE “crazy conspiracy theorist who regularly argues disgusting garbage," and said her tirades hurt Trump.

Loomer has become close to Trump and joined him on the campaign trail recently, but some of Trump’s other supporters have called her out for racist comments and 9/11 conspiracy theories she’s made.
Politics
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports