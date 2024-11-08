© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Cooper appoints labor chief after former commissioner resigns

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published November 8, 2024 at 4:53 PM EST

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has named a new commissioner to head the state's Department of Labor. That’s after the former commissioner resigned the day after the election.

In his resignation letter, former Commissioner Josh Dobson said he was leaving to pursue work in the private sector. He took office in 2021 and declined to seek re-election.

Cooper on Friday appointed a department bureau chief, Kevin O’Barr, to head the department until Republican Commissioner-elect Luke Farley takes office in January.
Politics
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports