Cooper appoints labor chief after former commissioner resigns

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has named a new commissioner to head the state's Department of Labor. That’s after the former commissioner resigned the day after the election.

In his resignation letter, former Commissioner Josh Dobson said he was leaving to pursue work in the private sector. He took office in 2021 and declined to seek re-election.

Cooper on Friday appointed a department bureau chief, Kevin O’Barr, to head the department until Republican Commissioner-elect Luke Farley takes office in January.