Josh Dobson named CEO of healthcare group after resigning as labor commissioner

Less than a week after resigning as North Carolina’s labor commissioner, Josh Dobson has been named president and CEO of the North Carolina Healthcare Association.

The trade group represents some 135 hospital systems across the state, according to a news release. Dobson becomes the organization's fifth president and CEO in its more than 100-year history.

Dobson submitted his letter of resignation on Wednesday, Nov. 6 — the day after the election. He served one term as labor commissioner and decided not to seek re-election.

Gov. Roy Cooper appointed a department bureau chief, Kevin O’Barr, to fill in for the position until Republican Commissioner-elect Luke Farley takes office in January.