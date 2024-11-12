© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
2024 Election Results
Latest results and news about the 2024 national elections, and key North Carolina and South Carolina elections.

One SC state senate race came down to 29 votes

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published November 12, 2024 at 12:30 PM EST

In South Carolina, the District 17 Race between Republican Everett Stubbs and incumbent Democratic Mike Fanning will not head to a recount despite being separated by just 29 votes. Stubbs won with 27,953 votes. Fanning had 27,924, along with 54 write-in votes The South Carolina Board of Elections said this result was recognized on Friday after Sen. Fanning declined a recount. The state board says the election will be official once the canvassing process is completed on Thursday. The district covers parts of Rock Hill and areas to the south.
Politics
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.