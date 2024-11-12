One SC state senate race came down to 29 votes

In South Carolina, the District 17 Race between Republican Everett Stubbs and incumbent Democratic Mike Fanning will not head to a recount despite being separated by just 29 votes. Stubbs won with 27,953 votes. Fanning had 27,924, along with 54 write-in votes The South Carolina Board of Elections said this result was recognized on Friday after Sen. Fanning declined a recount. The state board says the election will be official once the canvassing process is completed on Thursday. The district covers parts of Rock Hill and areas to the south.