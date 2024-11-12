Latest results and news about the 2024 national elections, and key North Carolina and South Carolina elections.
One SC state senate race came down to 29 votes
In South Carolina, the District 17 Race between Republican Everett Stubbs and incumbent Democratic Mike Fanning will not head to a recount despite being separated by just 29 votes. Stubbs won with 27,953 votes. Fanning had 27,924, along with 54 write-in votes The South Carolina Board of Elections said this result was recognized on Friday after Sen. Fanning declined a recount. The state board says the election will be official once the canvassing process is completed on Thursday. The district covers parts of Rock Hill and areas to the south.