Charlotte city manager gets 5% pay increase

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles announced Monday night that City Manager Marcus Jones will receive a 5% raise, bringing his salary to just under $475,000.

The City Council and Lyles discussed Jones' performance in closed session, which is allowed by state law. Historically council members and the mayor then take a formal vote on the pay package in open session. That lets the public see which elected officials support the compensation and which don’t.

Council members and Lyles did not take a vote in open session Monday night.

Lyles also announced that City Clerk Stephanie Kelly would receive a 2% raise.