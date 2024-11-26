© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte city manager gets 5% pay increase

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published November 26, 2024 at 7:29 AM EST

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles announced Monday night that City Manager Marcus Jones will receive a 5% raise, bringing his salary to just under $475,000.

The City Council and Lyles discussed Jones' performance in closed session, which is allowed by state law. Historically council members and the mayor then take a formal vote on the pay package in open session. That lets the public see which elected officials support the compensation and which don’t.

Council members and Lyles did not take a vote in open session Monday night.

Lyles also announced that City Clerk Stephanie Kelly would receive a 2% raise.
Politics
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
