The Mecklenburg County Commission swore in its members and elected a new chair and vice chair Monday night.

Commissioner Mark Jerrell will serve as chair of the board, with Commissioner Leigh Altman as vice-chair.

Jerrell replaces former chair George Dunlap who is still on the commission. Jerrell won unanimous support.

The board has one new member, at-large commissioner Yvette Townsend-Ingram. All nine members are Democrats.