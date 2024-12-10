Major Providence Road development subsidies approved

Charlotte City Council on Monday voted to approve a deal to provide developers with a $19 million subsidy for a major redevelopment in south Charlotte.

Providence Square, to be built on more than 100 acres around Providence and Olde Providence roads, will include almost 1,900 housing units, a grocery store, shops, restaurants and a park.

Council member Tariq Bokhari said that while traffic is a concern, the developers are promising to make improvements along the Providence Road corridor.

"It's not getting any better. And if we don't start taking some initiative into our own hands and figuring out meaningful ways to push that ball forward, we're never going to get anywhere," Bokhari said. "So my hope is we have many more meaningful conversations about Providence and other light corridors that are just choked."

Mecklenburg County commissioners are expected to vote on their share of the subsidy deal next month.