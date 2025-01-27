NC treasurer joins other Republicans ending DEI programs in their offices

North Carolina’s new labor commissioner and state auditor said last week that they’re ending their agencies’ diversity, equity and inclusion practices in the state agencies they oversee. That follows an executive order by President Trump to eliminate DEI policies in the federal workforce.

During a press conference Monday, North Carolina's newly elected Republican state treasurer, Brad Briner, said he’s also making a commitment to oppose DEI initiatives in his agency.

"What we're saying around the DEI issues is that those have become weaponized for an alternative a different agenda. And I reject that different agenda," Briner said. "What we are interested in, is making sure that we have enabled people to succeed based on merit.".

Briner says his department will follow the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's policies during its hiring process.