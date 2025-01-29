© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte City Council still pursuing transit sales tax, but no firm date

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published January 29, 2025 at 11:36 AM EST

The Charlotte City Council wraps up its annual planning retreat in Asheville on Wednesday. Tuesday, they discussed a proposed multi-billion dollar plan for trains, roads and buses. However, city leaders gave no indication of when they will ask Republican legislators in Raleigh for permission to raise the sales tax by one cent to pay for it.

The city invited former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett to discuss the city’s sales tax increase and how it paid for a number of projects, including a streetcar and new sidewalks.

Charlotte officials then talked about how their own proposed plan calls for spending 40% of new sales tax money on things like roads and sidewalks. That part of the plan receives less attention than a proposal to spend billions on new rail transit.

The city has said it wants the General Assembly to consider this legislative session a bill that would allow Charlotte to place a sales tax increase on the ballot. The legislative session kicked off this month and runs at least through July, but Charlotte leaders have said they would like the sales tax passed sooner so they have time to line up support for a November referendum.

Sign up for our weekly politics newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Politics
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison