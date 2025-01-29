© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

NC Department of Environmental Quality joins other agencies trying to evaluate Trump funding freeze

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published January 29, 2025 at 1:05 PM EST

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality says it’s still evaluating the possible impact of a freeze on federal grants and loans.

The Trump administration’s funding freeze has been temporarily stayed by a federal judge, but there’s widespread confusion about what programs could be hit.

In a statement to WFAE, a DEQ spokesperson said federal funds "provide for a significant portion of DEQ's operating budget." Earlier this month, DEQ announced a $208 million program to reimburse homeowners for energy-saving upgrades—that was to be funded by federal grants.
Politics
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports