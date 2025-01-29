NC Department of Environmental Quality joins other agencies trying to evaluate Trump funding freeze

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality says it’s still evaluating the possible impact of a freeze on federal grants and loans.

The Trump administration’s funding freeze has been temporarily stayed by a federal judge, but there’s widespread confusion about what programs could be hit.

In a statement to WFAE, a DEQ spokesperson said federal funds "provide for a significant portion of DEQ's operating budget." Earlier this month, DEQ announced a $208 million program to reimburse homeowners for energy-saving upgrades—that was to be funded by federal grants.