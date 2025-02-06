South Carolina attorney general threatens pro-immigration organizers with prosecution if they obstruct efforts

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Thursday threatened pro-immigration advocates with prosecution if they organize to resist deportation efforts. In a letter to the Columbia, South Carolina, chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, Wilson said anyone who obstructs law enforcement, interferes with investigations or tries to disrupt immigration enforcement will be prosecuted. He also said people have the legal right to protest peacefully.

Wilson said the DSA is planning a meeting on Saturday to organize “mass resistance” and form a “Community ICE Raid Response Network.”

