S.C. Rep. Nancy Mace alleges rape, other sex crimes in House floor speech

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says cases of rape and voyeurism that U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace alleged on the U.S. House floor Monday night were never referred to his office. The State Newspaper reports the office said a police report needs to be filed first and then investigated by local police before it’s referred to a solicitor or the attorney general’s office for prosecution. The office also said Mace’s characterization of Wilson’s office is “categorically false.”

In her speech, Mace said she uncovered evidence including nonconsensual photos and videos of women and underage girls undressed, a video of the rape of an unconscious woman, and a video of herself naked. She said the videos were shared by four men, one of whom is her ex-fiancé. Mace said Wilson has not had the men indicted despite the evidence provided. She also alleged there have been delays in the investigation.

Wilson’s office also said Mace had multiple opportunities to discuss issues with him and never did.

Both Mace and Wilson are considering runs for governor.

Mace also has been attacking Wilson in recent weeks and saying he has not performed well as attorney general.