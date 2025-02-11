U.S. changes base name back to Fort Bragg, but with a twist

The Trump administration is changing the name of Fort Liberty back to Fort Bragg.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced the decision Monday night.

"I've direct the Army to change the name of Fort Liberty, North Carolina, to Fort Bragg, North Carolina. That’s right, Bragg is back," Hegseth said.

The base originally was named for Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg, but was changed in 2023, when Congress banned Confederate names from military facilities.

To skirt the ban, Hegseth said the base now will be named for a World War II private — Roland Bragg — who was awarded a Silver Star.