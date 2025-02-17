© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

NC bill would ban third-party voter registration drives using forms

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published February 17, 2025 at 8:46 AM EST

A bill filed last week in the North Carolina House by Rowan County Representative Harry Warren would ban third-party voter registration drives from using actual voter registration forms.

WRAL reports during voter registration drives, volunteers or staff with organizations help people fill out the forms, collect them, and submit them to election officials. Groups across the political spectrum hold these drives. They’re common at political rallies, community events, college campuses and churches, and they’re just about everywhere in election years.

House Bill 127 that would make it a misdemeanor for voter registration drives to hand out real voter registration forms. Common Cause NC said the proposal would criminalize voter outreach efforts.
