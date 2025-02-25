Trump picks new head of Southeast region EPA

President Trump has appointed engineering firm head Kevin J. McOmber to regional administrator for the EPA’s Southeast region. As regional administrator, McOmber would be responsible for implementing Trump’s environmental policies in the Carolinas and the broader Southeast.

During Trump's first term, he chose Trey Glenn, former director of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. Glenn pled guilty to corruption charges in 2020 for helping a coal coke producer avoid paying to clean up pollution surrounding one of its plants in Alabama.