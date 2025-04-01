Michael Bryant named new Mecklenburg County Manager

Mecklenburg Commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to name longtime employee Michael Bryant as county manager to succeed Dena Diorio, who is retiring.

Bryant joined the county in 2003 as a budget analyst. He’s now the deputy County Manager for financial services and internal support and oversees departments like the office of the tax collector and human resources.

After Commissioners voted to hire him, Bryant said he’s speechless. He said he’s thrilled to serve county residents.

“I will do that with the highest level of integrity and the greatest level of professionalism,” he said.

Diorio, who has been manager for 11 years, announced her retirement last summer. She praised Bryant.

“And this is really a note for all of you. He loves feedback and he takes feedback well and he acts on it appropriately,” she said. “So I think that’s one of the things that makes him so successful is that he wants to learn and he wants to grow and he wants to be better.”

Her last day is June 30.

Mecklenburg County did not have Bryant’s new compensation package immediately available Tuesday night.

Commissioners conducted a nationwide search, but the finalists were all Mecklenburg County employees.