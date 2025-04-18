Behind two high-profile deportation cases, a legal crisis grows

This week, two federal judges handling separate immigration cases escalated their attempts to get the Trump administration to comply with court orders.

One case involves President Trump's use of the Alien Enemies Act, the 18th-century wartime law, to deport migrants without due process.

The other is about the wrongful deportation, also without due process, of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, and the government's refusal to bring him back to the U.S.

The growing conflicts point to a potential constitutional crisis, where the president openly defies the country's highest court — or at least, as one legal scholar maintains, a crisis at the Supreme Court.

Our guest is University of Virginia professor Amanda Frost, who specializes in immigration and citizenship law.

