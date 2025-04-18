© 2025 WFAE

Changing of the Guard
The transition to President Donald Trump's second administration will have far-reaching implications at the national, state and local levels. "Changing of the Guard" highlights news from WFAE, NPR and partner news sites to help you understand the changes in the new Trump administration — and how it will affect your community.

Behind two high-profile deportation cases, a legal crisis grows

Published April 18, 2025 at 7:19 PM EDT
Jennifer Vasquez Sura — the wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador — speaks to the media before she enters a federal court this week.
Tasos Katopodis
/
Getty Images
Jennifer Vasquez Sura — the wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported to El Salvador — speaks to the media before she enters a federal court this week.

This week, two federal judges handling separate immigration cases escalated their attempts to get the Trump administration to comply with court orders.

One case involves President Trump's use of the Alien Enemies Act, the 18th-century wartime law, to deport migrants without due process.

The other is about the wrongful deportation, also without due process, of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, and the government's refusal to bring him back to the U.S.

The growing conflicts point to a potential constitutional crisis, where the president openly defies the country's highest court — or at least, as one legal scholar maintains, a crisis at the Supreme Court.

Our guest is University of Virginia professor Amanda Frost, who specializes in immigration and citizenship law.

