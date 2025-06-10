Charlotte approves $3.6 billion budget

Charlotte City Council voted unanimously Monday night to approve a $3.6 billion budget for the fiscal year that starts next month. The budget doesn’t have a property tax increase, though it does include increases for fees such as storm waterservices. Charlotte will raise its minimum pay for full-time employees to $24 an hour, as well as provide additional raises for police and fire department employees.

The budget also includes funding for the city to buy 45 electric vehicles. Council member LaWana Mayfield said she doesn’t want to purchase Teslas — after owner Elon Musk became President Trump’s top donor and close ally.

"We have a number of EV companies out there now. I would prefer if the city of Charlotte moves in a different direction versus purchasing any more Tesla vehicles," she said.

The city will decide exactly which electric vehicles to buy at a later date.