© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Nationwide protests planned Saturday, including in Charlotte and across Carolinas

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published June 13, 2025 at 11:50 AM EDT

About 1,500 protests are scheduled across the country Saturday in opposition to Trump administration policies. Dozens of those are in the Carolinas, including Charlotte, Concord, Rock Hill, Albemarle, and Lenoir.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they’re aware of the planned rally this weekend, stating:

“The safety of Charlotte residents and visitors is our top priority. We’re committed to protecting everyone’s right to peacefully gather and encourage everyone coming to Uptown to enjoy the city responsibly.”

The Charlotte event starts at 11 a.m. at First Ward Park.

Other rallies are planned in Raleigh, Asheville, Wilmington, and Winston-Salem.
Tags
Politics Protests
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports