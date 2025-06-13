Nationwide protests planned Saturday, including in Charlotte and across Carolinas

About 1,500 protests are scheduled across the country Saturday in opposition to Trump administration policies. Dozens of those are in the Carolinas, including Charlotte, Concord, Rock Hill, Albemarle, and Lenoir.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they’re aware of the planned rally this weekend, stating:

“The safety of Charlotte residents and visitors is our top priority. We’re committed to protecting everyone’s right to peacefully gather and encourage everyone coming to Uptown to enjoy the city responsibly.”

The Charlotte event starts at 11 a.m. at First Ward Park.

Other rallies are planned in Raleigh, Asheville, Wilmington, and Winston-Salem.

